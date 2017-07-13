Automotive supplier Cooper Standard to bring 98 new jobs to Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – State officials announced this morning that dozens of new jobs are coming to Hawkins County.

Automotive supplier, Cooper Standard, is investing in the community to bring 98 jobs at its facility in Surgoinsville. In addition, it plans on investing $1 million in new plant equipment.

The following is a news release from the state:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Cooper Standard officials announced today the automotive supplier will create approximately 98 new jobs at its facility in Surgoinsville. Alongside the new jobs, Cooper Standard is investing $1 million in new plant equipment. “We’re proud that Tennessee remains a place where our dedicated workforce still makes things,” Haslam said. “The automotive sector continues to be a major source of job creation in Tennessee and I’m pleased Cooper Standard has decided to add new jobs in Surgoinsville. This expansion is great news for Hawkins County and brings us closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high-quality jobs.” “From a jobs standpoint, Cooper Standard’s expansion is one of the largest economic development projects in Hawkins County since the beginning of Gov. Haslam’s administration,” Rolfe said. “I’d like to thank Cooper Standard for its commitment to Surgoinsville and look forward to the positive impact these new jobs will have on Hawkins County and its residents.” “This expansion is the result of additional Cooper Standard customers putting business into our Surgoinsville facility,” Joe Wood, Cooper Standard plant manager, said. “We are confident that we will be able to continue recruiting dedicated employees from Hawkins County to produce the high-quality products our customers expect.” Cooper Standard manufactures coolant tube and hose assemblies, transmission oil cooling lines, and fuel and brake lines at the Hawkins County facility. “Cooper Standard has been a leader of the automotive supply industry in Hawkins County for 27 years,” Larry Elkins, chairman of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, said. “Cooper Standard has remained strong throughout the years and continues to grow and prosper. We are excited about this expansion and new job creation. We are very grateful to Cooper Standard for its continued commitment and investment in Hawkins County.” Surgoinsville and Hawkins County are represented by Sen. Frank Niceley (R – Strawberry Plains) and Rep. Gary Hicks (R – Rogersville) in the Tennessee General Assembly.