2 found dead after house explosion in Blount County

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount County officials say two people were found dead in the rubble of a house explosion in Blount County.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of two adults were found on the property after the explosion, but they don’t believe anyone else was in the house.

The explosion was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Old Whites Mill Road.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says there is no need for nearby residents to evacuate. Old Whites Mill will be closed between Pleasant Hill and Pine View during the investigation. Residents should still be able to get to their homes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has also been called to the scene. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.