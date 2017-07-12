Women’s fly fishing clinic raises money for others to go to camp

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A women’s fly fishing clinic went on this weekend in Sullivan County. Women who have never fly fished before were instructed on Saturday and Sunday morning they stepped into the South Holston River for their first fly fishing experience.

Participants were instructed by Joan Wolf, who is known as the “first lady of fly fishing.” All of the proceeds go towards sending two girls to the Trout Adventure Camp in the Great Smoky Mountains next year.

“We decided that we might need to raise a little money to get some girls to go, so that’s what this weekend is all about,” said Linda Good, the women’s initiative chair for Trout Unlimited.

The adventure camp teaches campers the importance of conserving, protecting and restoring aquatic resources through the sport of fly fishing.

