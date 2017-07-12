Water outage set for tomorrow in Jonesborough; several roads impacted

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Town of Jonesborough officials said a water outage has been planned for tomorrow and will impact several area roads.

According to a news release, the water outage has been scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. as crews perform maintenance on the water line.

The following roads will be impacted by the outage:

Leonard Drive

Country Hill Drive

Roy Phillips Road

Old State Route 34, between Heritage Lane and Roy Phillips Road

For questions about the outage, call Jonesborough Town Hall at 753-1031.

