Water outage set for tomorrow in Jonesborough; several roads impacted

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Town of Jonesborough officials said a water outage has been planned for tomorrow and will impact several area roads.
According to a news release, the water outage has been scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. as crews perform maintenance on the water line.
The following roads will be impacted by the outage:
- Leonard Drive
- Country Hill Drive
- Roy Phillips Road
- Old State Route 34, between Heritage Lane and Roy Phillips Road
For questions about the outage, call Jonesborough Town Hall at 753-1031.
