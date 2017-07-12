TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) Tri-Cities is known to be a quiet area, which is why some are shocked to find out there are seven people wanted for violent crimes in the Tri-Cities
“It’s quite scary because we have always felt this was a rather safe area, I lived on the tree streets for years and we never locked our doors,” said Cheryl Tienens, who lives in Johnson City.
These seven people are all wanted in the Tri-Cities. Eric Jones is wanted by Wise County for the murder of his wife back in November. Charles Lawson and Rex Allen Gray are both escaped inmates from Greene County. Alan Mogollon-Anaya is charged with homicide after a DUI crash left one woman dead.
The other three are on TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted List. Lorenzo Kamada is charged in a Washington County rape case.
The most recent is the Kingsport couple, Jarret Cole Heitmann and Makayla Danielle Stilwell, who are charged with attempted murder in a Sullivan County shooting. According to New York State police, the last time the two were seen was at a Walmart in Pennsylvania on June 24th.
“We are doing everything we can to find these two,” said Captain Joseph Strickler.
WANTED: Tri-Cities suspects still at large
All of these seven suspects are believed to be very dangerous, if you have any information you are asked to call police.
Washington County (423) 788-1414
Wise County (276) 328-3566
Greene County (423) 639-7111
Sullivan County (423) 279-7500
