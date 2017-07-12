Video shows man stealing purse from car parked in Johnson City



JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Have you seen this Honda Odyssey minivan? The Johnson City Police Department hopes someone can help them solve an auto burglary case.

JCPD says on June 24, a car parked off of South Roan Street was broken into. A man is seen on video driving what appears to be an older model Honda Odyssey minivan. The man drives up to the car and breaks out the rear passenger window of the victim’s vehicle and steals her purse.

Police said the suspect wastes no time and allegedly takes the victim’s credit card to the Walgreen’s at Roan and University Parkway where a purchase was made.

It’s also believed the same suspect broke into a car in Jonesborough on the same day and used a stolen credit card in that case at a Dollar General Store in Telford.

If you can identify the vehicle and the man and woman seen in the van, call Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 423-434-6166 or 423-434-6107 to speak with Sergeant Adams.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158 or send a message via the JCPD’s website: http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.