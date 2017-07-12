Two arrested for insurance fraud

GREENEVILLE (WJHL) – Police have arrested two insurance agents they say were involved in an insurance scheme.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says between 2010 and 2014, Debra Morrison used her position at a Greeneville insurance firm to defraud several customers.

They say she and Sullivan County business owner Susan Busick created fraudulent insurance policies, then pocketed customers’ premium payments.

Last month, a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments charging both women with money laundering, insurance fraud, the theft.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Busick while Morrison turned herself in.