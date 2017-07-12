Tennessee triple murder suspect arrested in North Carolina

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Deputy U.S. marshals in North Carolina have arrested a man in the deaths of three people in Tennessee in 2015.

The Marshals Service in Memphis said Tony Thomas was arrested Tuesday in Wilmington, North Carolina, and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

He is charged in the Sept. 26, 2015, deaths of Anthony Isom, Chasity Springfield and Michael Glover in Memphis.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in January. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, based in Memphis, tracked him to Wilmington.

Thomas is awaiting extradition.

