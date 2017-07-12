TBI: Tri-Cities women created fake worker compensation insurance policies, pocketed payments

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it charged two Tri-Cities women in an insurance scheme case.

Agents with the TBI say Debra Morrison and Susan Busick worked together to create fraudulent workers compensation insurance policies and pocketed the customers’ premium payments. Agents said they determined between 2010 and 2014, Morrison used her position at a Greeneville Insurance firm to defraud a number of customers, specifically contractors.

The TBI says its probe revealed Morrison and Busick worked together to create the fake policies and took the premium payments.

The Sullivan County grand jury indicted Busick on money laundering, insurance fraud and theft charges. The grand jury indicted Morrison on similar charges and 12 counts of forgery.

The two were booked into the Sullivan County jail on Tuesday.

Busick is being held on a $10,000 bond, while Morrison’s bail has been set to $15,000.

TBI agents say at the time of their investigation, Busick owned a business consulting firm in Sullivan County and Morrison worked for a Greeneville insurance firm.