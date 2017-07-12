Structure atop Tennessee State Capitol to be removed for restoration Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The top of the Tennessee State Capitol will look very different Wednesday morning, as the state restores it.

A contractor will remove the Cuopla, or structure sitting atop the Capitol, on Wednesday morning for restoration.

While the Cupola is removed, a pair of temporary flag poles will be installed at the Capitol’s east entrance.

The restoration project will replace the copper roof, exterior stonework, mortar joints, lighting and flag pole.

The restoration is expected to be complete in May 2018.

The Cupola was last restored in 1958.

 

