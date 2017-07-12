Southwest Virginia couple, worker to be sentenced in healthcare fraud case

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Three people who pleaded guilty in a healthcare fraud scheme will learn their punishment on Thursday.

Investigators say, Bryan Harr, Sr. and Melissa Harr Deborah Branch to care for their disabled son. The Western Virginia District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office says, for more than five years, Branch submitted time sheets with the couple’s knowledge, claiming to provide services for the son.

The state says she did not provide the services.

Investigators say Branch paid the Harrs $200 every 2 weeks and she pocketed nearly $208,000 from Virginia Medicaid.

After Thursday’s sentencing hearings in Abingdon, the U.S, Attorneys Office will talk about the case. You’ll hear from them Thursday night on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.