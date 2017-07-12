RIGHT NOW: Takata expands massive airbag recall

The largest automotive recall in U.S. history is getting bigger this morning.

Airbag manufacturer Takata is adding nearly 3 million more airbags to an already massive recall.

This time, the Japanese company says a chemical drying agent could cause driver-side airbags to rupture.

Affected vehicles include some Nissan Versas and sedans manufactured between 2007 and 2012 and some Mazda trucks. Ford, which has the most vehicles in this latest recall, will file a list of affected models within five days.

Takata has been in the news many times before over faulty inflators, which can blast shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

That caused tens of millions of vehicles to be recalled.

Takata filed for bankruptcy last month.