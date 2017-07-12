RIGHT NOW: Takata expands massive airbag recall

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

The largest automotive recall in U.S. history is getting bigger this morning.

Airbag manufacturer Takata is adding nearly 3 million more airbags to an already massive recall.

This time, the Japanese company says a chemical drying agent could cause driver-side airbags to rupture.

Affected vehicles include some Nissan Versas and sedans manufactured between 2007 and 2012 and some Mazda trucks. Ford, which has the most vehicles in this latest recall, will file a list of affected models within five days.

Takata has been in the news many times before over faulty inflators, which can blast shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

That caused tens of millions of vehicles to be recalled.

Takata filed for bankruptcy last month.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s