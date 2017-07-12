Oak Ridge company pleads guilty in radioactive shipping case

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(source: Google Streetview)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Prosecutors say they have reached a plea deal with a Tennessee company that falsely claimed devices it shipped were tested to meet federal transportation requirements for radioactive containers.

U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr’s office says Berthold Technologies, USA shipped the devices, which are used to measure density of fluids in natural gas fracking operations, in March and October 2014.

The Oak Ridge-based company sent them to Texas and Oklahoma.

Prosecutors say the plea agreement suggests a fine up to $500,000. In the expected year and a half before sentencing, the company would work with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation to address any safety issues with the devices shipped to customers.

Costs to fix those problems would reduce the company’s fine at sentencing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s