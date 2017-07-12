Man arrested after allegedly wielding tire iron in road rage incident

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after an alleged road rage incident.

Johnson City Police arrested 40 year old Benny Lee Barnum around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The victims told officers that Barnum became upset after they passed his slow-moving car on W. State of Franklin Road early Wednesday morning. They said he was traveling only 5 mph. They told police that Barnum started shouting and making obscene gestures and then struck their vehicle with his car.

Officers say the victims then followed Barnum to his home on Windwood Drive. He then exited his vehicle with tire iron and ran towards them, they told police. They then fled the scene, fearing for their safety.

Police say Barnum was still holding the tire iron when they arrived on the scene and that his vehicle had damage on it that was consistent with the damage on the victim’s vehicle.

Barnum was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. The Johnson City Police Department has charged him 10 Counts of Aggravated Assault, Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Revoked, Vandalism, and Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. Barnum is being held on $24,000 bond and will be arraigned on Wednesday.