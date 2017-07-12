JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with June shoplifting incident at Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested an Elizabethton man on shoplifting and criminal trespassing charges Wednesday following an investigation into a Walmart shoplifting on June 4.

According to a JCPD news release, an unknown person shoplifted over $1,100 from Walmart on Browns Mill Road on June 4.

James Buckingham, 28, was developed as a suspect during the investigation.

Police said Buckingham had been previously banned from all Walmart stores due to prior shoplifting incidents.

According to the release, an arrest warrant was issued for Buckingham and he was located at his home by Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday.

Buckingham was charged with shoplifting over $1,000 and criminal trespassing.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $6,000 bond.

Buckingham was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

