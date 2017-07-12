JCPD: Blountville woman charged with theft turns self in to authorities

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers said a Blountville woman accused of theft turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday.

According to a JCPD news release, Anna Maria Stanley, 50, was charged with one count of theft of property over $10,000.

Stanley’s arrest stemmed from an investigation into a report filed by a complainant who said she was an employee at their company and had reportedly been embezzling funds from the business for several months.

Police said Stanley came to the Washington County Detention Center and turned herself in after learning of the warrant.

Stanley was being held in the detention center on $10,000 bond. She was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

