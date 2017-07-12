Eastman contractor to layoff more than 500 workers

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – A contractor for Eastman Chemical Company has told the state it will layoff more than 500 workers.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says it received that notice from Brock, LLC. Brock told the state the layoffs are because Eastman awarded its work to another contractor.

The same thing happened to contractor Day & Zimmerman earlier this year. The company filed a WARN notice with the State of Tennessee in May, alerting the state it would permanently close on June 30, impacting 140 workers.

Brock told the state it will layoff 507 employees on August 21.

The company also said that since Eastman awarded to contracts to other companies, the affected employees may be able to find work with those companies.