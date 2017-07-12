DA waiting for state audit before moving forward with Yaser Zaatini case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Grand jurors will not consider the case of East Tennessee State University’s former tennis coach today as originally planned, according to First Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark.

Instead, the district attorney said he’s waiting for the Tennessee Comptroller’s investigative audit to conclude before moving forward.

An ETSU internal audit found longtime coach Yaser Zaatini falsified documents in order to take tens of thousands of dollars from the university. Auditors concluded the hall of famer may have violated four state laws, including theft of property, forgery and official misconduct.

Zaatini previously promised to pay back some of the money when he resigned abruptly in March. At the time, he said that resignation was no admission of malfeasance.

Clark previously said grand jurors will ultimately decide whether there’s evidence Zaatini committed a crime.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.