3rd annual Tennessee Boys and Girls Club’s Olympics held at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Olympic spirit was alive and well on the campus of East Tennessee State University Wednesday.

It was a day of fitness, mixed in with some fun, as kids from seven different Boys and Girls Clubs from around Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia competed at the 3rd annual Tennessee Boys and Girls Clubs Olympics inside the mini-dome.

Everything from the 50-yard dash and basketball to sack races and tug-of-war, there was something for everyone to compete in.

The event gives kids a chance to boost their health and their confidence.

Around 400 kids took part in today’s Olympic Games, some as far away as Morristown.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.