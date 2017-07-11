Tennessee mosque defaced with graffiti messages, expletives

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Photo: WKRN

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee mosque that has been the subject of years of controversy and vandalism has been defaced again.

Photo: WKRN

The Islamic Center of Murfreesboro’s spokesman Salah Sbenaty tells The Daily News Journal that graffiti with expletives were spray-painted on a side door overnight. Messages also were found on the back of the building and an outdoor basketball court, and bacon was wrapped around an exterior door. Muslims don’t eat pork.

A small facility housed the center before a county judge approved construction on a new mosque in May 2010. Opponents had sued the local county in an unsuccessful bid to halt construction. The mosque opened in August 2012.

The center has endured public protests, vandalism, arson of a construction vehicle and a bomb threat.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s