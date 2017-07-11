Man wanted in deadly Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina are continuing to search for a homicide suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

The Asheville Police Department said in a statement that 20-year-old Sharod Terrell Woods was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 20-year-old Kelby Ismael Swinton-Moore.

Police say officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired at an Asheville apartment complex. Officers found Swinton-Moore at the scene. He was taken to Mission Hospital, where he died.

Woods remains at large. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Woods is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. He may have a tattoo on his right forearm that says “WOODS.”

It’s unclear if Woods has an attorney.

