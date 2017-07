CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man was rescued from a popular swimming hole in Carter County over the weekend.

The Carter County Rescue Squad rescued a man at “Blue Hole”. They tell us the was injured after he fell.

Rescuers say it took an hour and half to get the man out of the wooded area safely. They tell us he was then transported to the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released. No word on his condition at this time.