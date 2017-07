History will come alive in Elizabethton. The reenactment experiences sides of conflict and teaching the public about the history of events of this epic time. Sycamore Shoals staff are dressed in period costumes and sometimes speak in the dialect for the 39th season of Liberty – The Saga Of Sycamore Shoals. Chad Bogart with Sycamore Shoals discusses with Chris about what to expect in the historic drama.

For more information, call (423) 543-5808 or visit their website.