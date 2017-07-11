Hundreds paint trash barrels in Kingsport for Fun Fest

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Hundreds of people gathered at Allandale Mansion on Tuesday for the 32nd annual Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trash Barrel Paint-in.

People of all ages came to paint the trash barrels that will be used in Kingsport during Fun Fest and other city events this year.

Domtar sponsored the event and Communications Co-op Elyse Batista described it as an attempt to get young people to use their creative sides.

“We really just want to encourage the youth to just use the creative parts of their brain,” Batista said. “Of course we’re all about writing. There’s a connection between handwriting and painting and cognitive brain function.”

Participants painted nearly 400 barrels and competed for prizes in seven different categories. The winners are listed below.

Under 6 Winner: Luke Fallin

Age 6-8 Winner: Zack Golden

Age 9-11 Winner: Seth Wilder

Age 12-17 Winner: Mackenzie Parker

Age 18 & Over Winner: Tiffany Gildea

Special Friends – Chip Hale Center residents

Terry Light Memorial Award – Miranda Jesse

Those winners who were not present to receive their awards should call the Keep Kingsport Beautiful office at 423-392-8814.

