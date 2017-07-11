Elizabethton receives 500K grant from THDA for vital home repairs

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – On Tuesday, the city of Elizabethton received a half-a-million dollar grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

The money will be used to make much needed repairs to homes for low-income and elderly people who live in the city.

The money is expected to help fix 10 to 12 houses in the area.

It will be used to make repairs on roofs, windows, ramps, plumbing and more.

“It’s so important,” said Bill Forrester with First Tennessee Development District. “These dollars are vital for elderly folks who cannot afford to fix up their homes, you have low-income people who are just on a fixed income, cannot make the necessary repairs. and it’s important just for the region.”

To apply for funds, you must live in Elizabethton.

There will be a public meeting with more information within the next two to three months.

Then there will be an application period.

For more information, call 423.928.0224.

