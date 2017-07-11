Chick-fil-A giving away free food Tuesday if you dress like a cow

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

What would you do for a free chicken sandwich?

If dressing up like a cow is on that list, then you might want to do so and stop by Chick-fil-A today.

The national fast food chain is offering free food as part of its annual “Cow Appreciation Day”.

All you have to do is dress up like a cow–or wear “any sort of cow apparel”–and stop by a Chick-fil-A location between open and 7 p.m. and you will receive a free entree, according to the company.

There will be an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter, allowing guests to share their experience with friends and family.

Chick-fil-A introduced Cow Appreciation Day in 2005 and says participation has grown every year since.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s