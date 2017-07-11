Bristol Tennessee City Schools Names Wade New Athletic Director

BRISTOL — Barry Wade has been named the new athletic director for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. Wade will replace Paul Pendleton who has served in the role for 13 years. Pendleton has been named assistant principal at Tennessee High School.

Before becoming athletic director, Wade served as girls’ basketball coach for nine years, and he has been employed by the system for 13 years, most recently as a special education teacher. Prior to that, he coached at Sullivan North High School in Sullivan County Schools.