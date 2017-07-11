Big Orange Caravan visits Kingsport today

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – Get ready Vols fans! The Big Orange Caravan rolls through our region today.

University of Tennessee football coach Butch Jones, new Athletic Director John Currie, and the “Voice of the Vols” Bob Kesling will be among those representing Big Orange at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market Tuesday evening.

Pre-registration for the event is closed, but a limited number of walk-up admission are available for $10 a person.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s