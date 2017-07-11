Big Orange Caravan visits Kingsport today

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – Get ready Vols fans! The Big Orange Caravan rolls through our region today.

University of Tennessee football coach Butch Jones, new Athletic Director John Currie, and the “Voice of the Vols” Bob Kesling will be among those representing Big Orange at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market Tuesday evening.

Pre-registration for the event is closed, but a limited number of walk-up admission are available for $10 a person.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.