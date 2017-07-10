Va Tech linebacker Edmunds named to the Bednarik Award Watch List

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech junior linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, the award’s selection committee announced Monday. The Bednarik Award has been presented annually to college football’s defensive player of the year since 1995.

Edmunds ranked second on the team with 106 total tackles last season and tied for the team-lead with 18.5 tackles for loss. He also collected a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 4.5 sacks and an interception that came in the Belk Bowl victory over Arkansas.

The Danville, Virginia earned second-team All-ACC honors from the league’s coaches, the Associated Press and the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association. Edmunds finished the season ranked 15th in the ACC in tackles and tied for sixth in tackles for loss.

Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of ’69 and the NFL Hall of Fame’s Class of ’67.