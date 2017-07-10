Tennessee parents charged in hot car death of 11-month-old

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee couple has been charged in the death of their 11-month-old daughter, who authorities say died after being left in a hot car.

News outlets report 30-year-old Travis McCullough was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated child neglect and 24-year-old Jessica Tollett was charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Court documents say McCullough left their three children in a car while working at his father’s business on Saturday, when temperatures exceeded 80 degrees. A woman called police after McCullough yelled for help and handed her the infant, before driving away.

Chattanooga police say the two surviving children showed signs of neglect and malnutrition and were hospitalized. They will be placed in Child Protective Services’ custody.

Police say McCullough has a lawyer, but it’s unclear if Tollett has one.

