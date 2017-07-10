Stolen car, drugs found in Johnson City; 2 suspects facing multiple charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two men are facing multiple charges after a stolen car was found at the Red Roof Inn in Johnson City.

On Friday, Johnson City police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Broyles Drive where they found a 2005 Scion xB that was reported stolen to JCPD on June 24.

Police found in the vehicle 3.1 ounces of methamphetamine, four firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver Scotty Rasnick was charged with possession of stolen property over $1000, possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rasnick was booked and jailed pending a $27,000 bond.

Bodie Gwaltney was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent for resale, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was jailed pending a $22,000 bond.