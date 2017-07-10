SCSO now has opioid overdose drug on hand

By Published:

SULLIVAN CO, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office now has Narcan on hand.

Sheriff Wayne Anderson says his department received the life-saving opioid overdose drug Friday, getting 108 units of Narcan through a Blue Cross, Blue Shield grant.

“This is not only for the people out here that overdose, it could be one of our officers that gets into carfentanil or fentanyl and that’s very dangerous,” Sheriff Wayne Anderson said.

Anderson said he will distribute Narcan to all of his officers this week.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s