Pound, Va. police arrest man after two week pursuit; find marijuana grow

POUND, VA (WJHL) – Pound Police Department officials confirmed a 29-year-old man was arrested Monday following multiple pursuits by police over the last two weeks.

According to a Pound Police news release, Pound officers were assisting Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies while they attempted to serve a warrant for Jimmy Harold Baker’s arrest.

Baker reportedly escaped and ran into a nearby wooded area on McFall Fork.

Police said he had also run from police the week before, escaping arrest. During the pursuit, though, officers found a marijuana patch.

According to the release, Baker went back to the location he ran from around midnight. He then tried sneaking out of the woods to get to a getaway car, but he was found by Pound Police Chief Tony Baker and 1st Sgt. Dustin Folk.

Baker then reportedly got out of the car and then ran about 150 yards before he was caught while crossing a creek.

Baker was served with a capias for failure to appear, misdemeanor probation violation and obstruction of justice.

He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Duffield, Va., where he was being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the marijuana grow is asked to call Chief Baker at 276-298-7020.

