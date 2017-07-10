Past decade saw $50K increase in Kingsport schools top position

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools will soon begin looking for a new superintendent after Dr. Lyle Ailshie announced his resignation earlier this month.

Ailshie accepted a job with the Tennessee Department of Education as Deputy Commissioner.

News Channel 11 got ahold of Ailshie’s contract and learned the conditions for the previous leadership.

Ailshie’s last day with KCS is August 11.

Last week, Kingsport City Schools selected Dwain Arnold as the interim superintendent. He will begin his new role August 14.

Ailshie accepted his position at Kingsport City Schools in 2012.

His contract required him to live in Kingsport, to perform duties specified in Tennessee Code, as well as the job description adopted by the board.

According to his contract, Ailshie was paid a one time moving expense of $6,000 and was given bi-weekly allowances for his automobile and a home office.

The pay rate for superintendent of schools has increased over the past decade.

The previous superintendent, Richard Kitzmiller, held that position for 5 years.

His starting salary was $130,811.

It increased more than $13,000 the next year and stayed that way until his final year. His ending salary increased to $152,900.

Lyle Ailshie’s salary started at $159,000 in 2013 and increased every year.

In 2017, his ending salary was $181,605.

That means over the past 10 years, Kingsport City Schools has increased its superintendent pay by more than $50,000.

It’s still unknown at this point what the next superintendent will be making or who it will be.

Kingsport Board of Education President, Eric Hyche, said the board has solicited proposals from three search firms to find a new superintendent.

It should vote on a search firm either during a called meeting later this month or at next month’s scheduled board meeting.

