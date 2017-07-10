Missing Greene County woman found reportedly hallucinating, ‘seeing monkeys in trees’

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is learning new details about a closed missing person case. The woman at the center of the search was reportedly found hallucinating and appeared to be on drugs, possibly a highly addictive narcotic.

Now, agencies who helped search for the woman are seeking thousands of dollars in restitution.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says on July 4 Patricia Triantas went missing during a family camping trip at Horse Creek Park.

She was found around six hours later and a few miles away on a rock cliff.

According to a report, she appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Triantas was found hallucinating and was reportedly seeing ‘monkeys in the trees’ and ‘her computer”. The report indicates she had slurred speech, glassy eyes and told authorities she had taken liquid morphine.

Authorities say a total of 23 people with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greeneville-Greene County Rescue Squad, U.S. Forestry Service, Debusk Fire Department, EMS and TEMA responded and searched by ATV and on foot for Triantas.

The price tag for the rescue was $13,000, says Sergeant Michelle Holt, and the rescue agencies involved are seeking that amount back in restitution.

After she was released from the hospital, Triantas was charged with public intoxication, but she only paid a $300 cash bond. Normally, when a person pays a cash bond, they do not have to go to court.

Triantas was told to contact the district attorney’s office to discuss the restitution multiple agencies are seeking.

