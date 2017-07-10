Man shot multiple times in Hawkins County; Suspect charged with attempted murder

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in Hawkins County say a man was airlifted to the hospital and after he was shot multiple times. Now a suspect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to the case.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon around in the 800 block of Thorps Chapel Road in Rogersville.

The victim was found on his front porch with multiple gunshot wounds in his left side. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Jimmy Dwayne Taylor, 45, has been arrested and was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the case.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.