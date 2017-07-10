Local FC Dallas Tri headed to US Youth Soccer Nationals

KINGSPORT — Nine girls from 9 area high schools will have a chance to win a national soccer title when the FC Dallas Tri heads to the us youth soccer nationals in Auburndale, Florida.

FC Dallas Tri has players from D-B, Science Hill, Tn High, Honaker, Elizabethton, Greeneville, University High, Sullivan South, Daniel Boone and Volunteer. They claimed the state title over memorial day weekend and then the region 3 President’s Cup in mid June. Now they are one of just 4 teams across the country with a chance to capture the US Youth Soccer Nationals President’s Cup.

“We’re all nervous, we are all excited we have been training 5 days a week so we all are just ready for it.”

“We all came together since last November and we worked hard and done all the fitness and done all the practices to get where we are now.”

” It’s kind of surreal now we went into state and lost only one game so we went into the regional with the highest position and we didn’t know what to expect and we ended up winning it so it was a great experience.”

If you would like to support the team they have a go fund me page at www.gofundme.com/fcdallastri-girls-national-cup-trip.