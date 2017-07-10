Local business carries on memory of teen who died in accidental shooting

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A community in the Tri-Cities region is mourning the loss of a teenager after he died in an accidental shooting over the weekend.

Sheriff Pat Hankins said the 17-year-old was holding the gun when it fired, and that he was at home with his family when he was fatally injured.

Monday afternoon we spoke with South Greene High School Principal Dr. Cindy Bowman who said Wesley Blaine Banther, who went by Blaine, would have been rising senior this fall.

Right after we spoke with Dr. Bowman, we met with Holly Brooks who works for a company called Brooks Malone.

Brooks shared photos with us and told us Blaine came to work for their company just a few months ago as part of their annual summer program.

The program is one where they bring in one graduating senior to come learn the contracting and landscaping business with them for the summer.

Blaine was younger than most of their applicants, but Brooks said he was determined to get to work and was ultimately chosen for their summer program.

“You know his enthusiasm, his work ethics, he was even a good role model for our employees that have been with us for years, he loved the hard work, and he would have went far,” Brooks said.

Brooks said they were planning to tell Blaine after the summer was over that they wanted to offer him a full time position with their company when he graduated.

“His personality was just awesome on the job, he’s such a good role model for all those other younger children out there, and all of his peers, you could tell that he was very looked up to, he’s one you would want your child to follow after,” Brooks said.

Brooks also told us this summer program will now carry his name calling it the ‘Blaine Banther Summer Program.’

