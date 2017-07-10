Groundbreaking ceremony for new Boones Creek school set for July 17

New school to be located on the corner of Boones Creek Road and Highlands Church Road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A groundbreaking ceremony will take place next week for the new Boones Creek school.

According to a news release from the Washington County Department of Education, the ceremony will take place on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at the new school site located at 2225 Boones Creek Road in Johnson City.

Students, parents, faculty members, district staff, community leaders, as well as other elected officials are invited to attend the groundbreaking.

The new school is set to accommodate up to 900 students.

