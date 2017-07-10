Four-star, in-state CB decommits from Tennessee

Four-star rising junior cornerback Adonis Otey of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., announced Monday morning that he has decommitted from Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Otey had been committed to the Vols since April 27. He holds scholarship offers from at least nine other schools, including Ole Miss, Florida, LSU, Louisville, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Memphis.

Tennessee now is left with three known commitments for the 2019 class, including one projected cornerback: athlete Te’Cory Couch of Hollywood, Fla.

Otey is ranked the No. 282 overall prospect and No. 20 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite for the 2019 class.

