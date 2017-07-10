Elizabethton Police search for purse theft suspect

ELIZABEHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police Department officers are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly took a purse from a shopping cart at a local business last Wednesday.

According to an EPD news release, police received a report of a stolen purse on July 5. The victim told officers that she had been shopping and had left her purse in the cart by mistake.

When she returned to the store, the purse was gone.

When reviewing surveillance footage from the store, they saw a female shopper taking the purse from the car and then leaving the store with an older woman who she had been in the store with.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to call EPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 547-6250 or 547-6225.

To remain anonymous, messages can also be left on the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 542-7574.

