Elizabethton City Council schedules workshop to discuss Twins stadium improvements

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Elizabethton City Council will hold a work session to address the future of the Elizabethton Twins later this month.

In an email sent to Mayor Curt Alexander in June, the Twins organization requested a new home clubhouse with several amenities, an additional batting cage near the clubhouse and the renovation of the Twins’ existing clubhouse for visiting teams.

Alexander said in an email to the Twins that the city council hopes to set a maximum dollar amount to spend on the facility during the July workshop, where they are set to discuss a capital investment in Joe O’Brien Field.

This past weekend, Dave St. Peter with the Minnesota Twins sent a follow-up email to Alexander.

The city council workshop is set to take place on Tuesday, July 18.

