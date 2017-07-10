Chillin’ & Grillin’ gears up for their annual BBQ competition

If you love BBQ then this weekend Wise, Virginia is the place to be! 30 professional barbecue teams will put their skills to the test the the annual Chillin’ & Grillin’ in the Glades event!
For more information you can visit their website, here.
If you love BBQ then this weekend Wise, Virginia is the place to be! 30 professional barbecue teams will put their skills to the test the the annual Chillin’ & Grillin’ in the Glades event!
For more information you can visit their website, here.
Advertisement