Big Orange Caravan making stop at Kingsport Farmer’s Market tomorrow

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Big Orange Caravan will roll into the Tri-Cities tomorrow.

UT Football Coach Butch Jones, new Athletic Director John Currie and the Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling will be among others at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

Pre-registration has closed for the event, but a limited number of walk-up admissions will be accepted for $10 a person.

The event goes from 5-7 p.m. tomorrow night at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

