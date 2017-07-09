Your Weekly Constitutional: Densho

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- You’ve heard of the Shoah foundations, haven’t you?

They are organizations designed to record and preserve the memories of Holocaust survivors before those survivors pass away.

There’s a similar project underway for survivors of America’s concentrations camps, where over a hundred thousand Americans of Japanese ancestry were incarcerated during World War II.

It’s called Densho, and one of its founders, Tom Ikeda, tells us all about it.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s