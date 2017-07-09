Your Weekly Constitutional: Densho

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- You’ve heard of the Shoah foundations, haven’t you?

They are organizations designed to record and preserve the memories of Holocaust survivors before those survivors pass away.

There’s a similar project underway for survivors of America’s concentrations camps, where over a hundred thousand Americans of Japanese ancestry were incarcerated during World War II.

It’s called Densho, and one of its founders, Tom Ikeda, tells us all about it.

