Woman shot in leg, Greene County man facing attempted murder charges

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said a man is now facing a charge of attempted first degree murder after shooting a woman in the leg early Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Hankins, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Doty Chapel Road, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Lee Allen Britton and charged him attempted first degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Britton was taken to jail and placed under a $340,000 bond.

Sheriff Hankins said the female victim was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where she was undergoing surgery.

No further details about her condition were available Sunday morning.

