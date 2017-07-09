Volunteers pick up debris along Carter County roadways

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)-If you were traveling along Milligan Highway in Elizabethton Saturday you may have noticed people wearing bright yellow vests as you drove by.

Those people wearing the vests were part of a group called Carter County Proud.

The founder of Carter County Proud, Edward Jordan, along with several other volunteers were helping to pick up trash on the side of the road.

Jordan said he hopes when people see them trying to keep the area clean, it will inspire others to do the same.

“This is one of the most beautiful spots on the whole planet, and its sad we have such beauty with all the trash that frames it, and we need to get rid of that ugly frame around our beautiful community,” Jordan said.

If you missed Saturday morning’s event, Jordan said they will be back at it again next weekend planting flowers near the entry way sign and the golf course in Elizabethton.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All Rights Reserved.