Possible sighting of man wanted in Sullivan County murder investigation

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Authorities with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department tell News Channel 11 that that they are following leads of a possible sighting of Johnny Royston Jr. near exit 5 in Bristol off Interstate 81.

Officials say Virginia State Police, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting with the search. According to police, Royston was spotted at a gas station off the interstate.

Royston is being called a person interest in a Saturday homicide that happened in Sullivan County. According to officials with SCSO, they responded to a home on Eatons Private Drive in Bristol, Tennessee early Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived they discovered a man, identified as 44-year-old Rowdy Yates, unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound lying beside a camper in the woods.

Investigators searched the area looking for evidence and potential witnesses, and have identified Johnny Royston Jr. as a person of interest in the investigation.

Royston is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Royston’s whereabouts or this homicide investigation you are asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7500.

