Memphis police say 3-year-old boy killed in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis police say a 3-year-old boy has died after reports that he accidentally shot himself.

Media reports say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment on Saturday. Police say the person who alerted authorities indicated that the child had accidentally shot himself.

The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police say no charges have been filed. The investigation is continuing.

