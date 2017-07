A three-run home run from Jeremy Vasquez and a five-run sixth inning helped the Kingsport Mets snap the Greeneville Astros’ seven-game win streak Sunday with an 11-2 win in Kingsport.

The Johnson City Cardinals defeated Elizabethton on the road Sunday, 2-1. The Cardinals scored the go-ahead run in the 8th behind a throwing error from the Twins.